Stonebwoy demand an apology from Willi Roi to Bhimnation and the entire Ewe people

Stonebwoy has tasked Willi Roi to apologize to BhimNation and the entire Ewe people for his ethnocentric comment he shared on his Facebook page.
Willi Roi on his Facebook posted “WHILE STONE IS BUSY PLAYING CHEAP GIGS FOR HIS POCKET SHATTA IS SHOOTING MULTI MILLION VIDEOS LOOK SHARP !! EWE EAGLE”.
The former student of Digital Media Arts College Willi Roi after his post on Facebook saw scores of comments which many disagreed with him.
Public Relation Officer of Zylofon Music Arnold Asamiah-Baidoo in a release revealed that: the attention of Zylofon Music has been drawn to a Facebook post by Willi Roi, A&R for Artiste Development – on Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy), which seems to prejudice an ethnic group.
Zylofon Music, a label under Zylofon Media Limited, disassociates itself from the flippant commentary from its Executive, noting that the unfortunate post does not in any way reflect the position of the label.
Stonebwoy is a Zylofon Music –recording artiste and must be accorded the same level of respect shown to all the other acts signed to the label.
Zylofon Music promotes unity, progression and peaceful co-existence in the elevation of Ghanaian music and its purveyors, and frowns on any form of discrimination, racial hatred, ethnic or inter-ethnic hatred.
Stonebwoy took to his Twitter handle and posted “PRO Arnold, kindly Cut the Press Release sermon. It is just WISE For Willi Roi To Render an apology To BHIMNATION And the Entire EWE people For The Disrespect”.
