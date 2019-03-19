Kwaw Kese, D-Black, Patapaa are wack rappers - Tinny

Ghanaian hiplife rapper, Tinny has boldly stated that fellow rappers, D-Black, Kwaw Kese, and Patapaa are wack rappers.
According to Tinny, the likes of Kwaw Kese, D-Black, and Patapaa are trying their best in terms of rapping but the fact is that they are wack and their rapping skills are below the belt.
Speaking on Joy FM’s ‘Behind The Fame’s segment on the Drive Time show, Tinny mentioned the likes of Edem, Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Mole and Yaa Pono saying these are the people who are doing real rap and listens to most often.
“if you are wack, I will not listen to you," he said.
Tinny also rated rapper D-Black as the best rapper among the three, and Swedru based artiste Patapaa as the worst among the three.
"'One Corner’ artiste Patapaa is the worst among all three artistes, and I will listen to D-Black over Kwaw Kese anyday.”
He explained Kwaw Kese in years ago was “eye red” and worked hard to grow in the industry.
The singer also on the show revealed he is having a charity concert, in the name of his foundation ‘My Tiny Contribution’ on March 22.
The event is to raise some money and support for the disabled.