Legendary Highlife musician Nana Tuffour passes on

Highlife legend Nana Tuffour has passed on today June 15, 2020.
A source close to the 66-year-old confirmed his passing to Andy Dosty, host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Monday.
Nana Tuffour died after a short illness, and his body is now at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary.
He is known for the hit song "Abeiku".
Nana Tuffour a.k.a. 9-9-2-4 is a renowned Highlife singer/songwriter who was born on Valentines Day 1954.
It is no wonder that he has crooned his way into the hearts of many women over the years with his sweet and smooth ballads.
This pleasant singer/songwriter spent his childhood in a home full of love in Kumasi, Ghana.
Check out Nana Tuffour's song below