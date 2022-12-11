Live Hub announces full ticket refund for Wizkid's no-show

Live Hub Entertainment, organizers of the much anticipated Wizkid Live in Ghana concert have issued a statement apologizing for the artist’s inability to show up on the night of the event.
In a statement shared on its social media pages, the organizers apologized to the patrons and accused the African music star of breaching his contractual obligation.
They also promised to refund patrons who purchased tickets to the event.
“Wizkid breached his contractual obligation last night. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. We will issue FULL refunds to all who paid for tickets.” parts of the statement read.
Wizkid Live, an event that was meant to be Wizkid’s first-ever headlined show in Ghana turned out to be a flop when patrons found themselves in inexplicable situations.
Aside from the many challenges, the patrons left the Accra Sports stadium disappointed as the headline act, Wizkid together with other already announced key performers did not show up.