Lord Kenya talks about his struggles since he became born again

Veteran musician, Lord Kenya has finally come out to share his journey and the struggles he faced as a born-again Christian. In an interview with Dave Hammer on his ‘Hello Entertainment Review Show’, he stated that it has not been very easy for him.
Moreover, according to him, he sometimes sits and remembers that at some point in time in his old life, he received money for shows through his bank account. Sometimes, he received the money before he even sets off for the shows but now it is very different.
He stated that currently people invite you to their churches to preach and you are not given anything, not even blessings from God. He also disclosed that such things do not really bother him because he believes he is working for God.
However, he stated emphatically that he is very happy he is born again even though he is not financially sound as he used to be during his Hiplife era and he is very happy the Lord is using him to achieve is very magnificent.
Evangelist Lord Kenya also told Dave Hammer that even though times are difficult for him, he believes it is very important to save his soul than to have lavish things of this world and lose his soul in the end.
Source: Ghafla