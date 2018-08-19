Maame Serwaa celebrates birthday with charming photos

Today August, 19 is Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Clara Benson known as Maame Serwaa's birthday and PrimeNewsGhana spotted lovely photos of the actress on social media.
It has become the norm for celebrities to release new photos to celebrate their birthday and Maame Serwaa in her recent photos has jumped on the trend as she celebrates her birthday today.
Maame Serwaa is well known to be playing “mpaninsem” or “witchery” roles and due to that people think she is that old but she is only 18 years.
READ ALSO: These photos of Maame Serwaa will give you hope for life
The young actress has featured in several movies such as Trotro Mate, Maame Serwaa Asuoden, Bayie Economy, My mother My jewel, Maame Serwaa Amanehunu, Maame Serwaa in love, Merciful Satan, Obofo Maame Serwaa, Maame Serwaa time aso, Who Killed Maame Serwaa, Akokoa among a blizzard of others.
To mark her new age, Serwaa has released some new photos, shot by B Gray Pixels, where she can be seen striking different poses.