Maame Serwaa opens up on her much talked about relationship with Bill Asamoah (Video)

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa born Clara Benson says she was hurt when fellow actor Big Akwes lied that she was having a sexual affair with Bill Asamoah.
Big Akwes alleged that Maame Serwaa has an amorous relationship with Bill Asamoah the President for the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Actors Guild.
Speaking to ZionFelix, Maame Serwaa said she was really hurt to hear the claims by Big Akwes but there is no truth in that.
"He never saw me with him getting all touchy, Bill is like a father to me, he teaches me a lot and I respect him very much, the fact that I am a bit closer to him does not mean we have an amorous relationship so it is a lie"
It will be recalled that Big Akwes speaking on Peace Fm’s entertainment review show in 2017 denied Serwaa’s allegation that, he wants to get under her pants and continued that he is not one of the many actors who has been sleeping with her.
The actor went on to single out Bill Asamoah aka ‘Kumasi John Dumelo’as one of the many actors who have been bonking Maame Serwaa.
Akwes went on to state that Bill Asamoah’s affair with the actress is an open secret in the Kumawood.