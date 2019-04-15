Video: Maame Serwaa expresses deep love for Joe Mettle

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has yet again expressed her deep feelings and love for Ghanaian gospel star, Joe Mettle.
PrimeNewsGhana earlier reported about how the beautiful actress disclosed her feelings for the gospel artiste on AccraFM saying she has been crushing on the gospel artiste for long and she really loves to listen to his music.
Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on HitzFM's 'Daybreak Hitz' on Monday, April 15, 2019, Maame Serwaa born Clara Benson confirmed her deep love and affection for Joe Mettle.
Andy Dosty earlier during the interview asked Maame Serwaa who her kind of man is, and the actress said " I want a man who is quiet, prayerful and very hardworking"
READ ALSO:
These photos of Maame Serwaa will give you hope for life
Joe Mettle is my crush - Maame Serwaa reveals
Maame Serwaa shares lovely Independence Day themed photos
It's obvious that Joe Mettle has the qualities Maame Serwaa looks out for in a man as she confirmed to Andy Dosty that she loves Joe Mettle's personality and his music.
Confirming her feelings for the award-winning artiste, Andy Dosty asked Maame Serwaa that what if she finds out that Joe Mettle also likes her and Serwaa said he will have to talk with her father for the necessary arrangements to be made.
Watch her interview below: