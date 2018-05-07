Majid Michel wins souls for Christ with clean up exercise

Actor Majid Michel and his friends took to some streets of Accra over the weekend to win souls for Jesus Christ as part of a street cleaning exercise.
Among them were movie Director Pascal Amanfo, Actor Bismark The Joke, Timothy Bentum, Kwabena Kwabena and a host of others.
For years now, these entertainment personalities have been charting a new path to life by concentrating on living lives that please God.
They have since given their lives to Jesus Christ and have switched to evangelism aside their work as entertainers.
They usually go on evangelism at churches and sometimes on the street.
Saturday's clean-up exercise, which was spearheaded by Timothy Bentum Ministries, under the umbrella of the U-Smile Foundation, was one of those.
It was held at some streets in Darkuman, a suburb of Accra. They used the occasion to also evangelize and spread the word of God.
There was also a free health screening organized at Gyaesu Herbal Clinic for kids and adults who took part in the exercise.
There was also more to eat and dance as Kwabena Kwabena was on the grounds to entertain the audience at the event.