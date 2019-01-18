Majority Ghanaian pastors take in excess alcohol - Ohemaa Mercy reveals

Award-winning gospel minstrel, Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that a lot of Ghanaian pastors who claim they have been called into the service of God have the strong desire and passion for drinking alcohol without thinking about the fact that it is against their beliefs as Christians.
The ‘Wobeye Kese’ hitmaker told Nana Romeo on his Ayekoo Ayekoo show on Accra 100.5FM that until she became a well-known solo musician, she was usually working under pastors and she saw many of these pastors drink alcohol anyhow. She added that she was recently on board with a man of God and he ordered for alcohol and drank it in the full view of all the people in the plane.
Ohemaa Mercy, therefore, charged Christians out there to be very careful when choosing the place they will worship God. According to her, many pastors in this country are not using the spirit of the Almighty God to work and as such, if you find yourself in their church, you may end up coming out more miserable than you went to them.
She cited the example of a popular gospel musician who is currently no more because the person went to the church of one of these pastors. Mrs. Mercy Twum-Ampofo was one Nana Romeo’s mid-morning show on Accra FM to promote her newly released album, ‘My Set time’. Ohemaa Mercy in December 2018 released this album which is currently available on all digital platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify.
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BsxViWZHB0_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
ZionFelix
Read Also: Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s Tehilla Experience in pictures
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana