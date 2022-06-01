Manuel Agorsor set to host maiden live recording on June 12

Fast-rising Gospel musician and songwriter Manuel Agorsor is set to host his first Live Recording on 12th June, 2022 in Accra, Ghana.
The recording is a feature on the 3rd edition of his annual worship service dubbed “The Holy Ghost Experience (THOGE)”. This year’s edition is under the theme “The Outpouring”.
Previous two editions of “The Holy Ghost Experience (THOGE)” have been huge successes and is fast becoming one of Ghana’s flagship Christian events each year.
Building on previous milestones, this year’s entails a live recording of songs and videos in front of a live audience for a later-to-be-released project.
Performing Live alongside Manuel Agorsor are fellow Ghanaian gospel ministers such as Kwame Gyan, Esi Hooper, Lordable Holm and the acclaimed Ghanaian Gospel musician, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Junior.
The event comes off at the Dominion Chapel International – Shiashie on 12th June, 2022 at 5pm.
Manuel Agorsor has a single to his credit. The song, “I’m Heavenly Favoured” is available on all digital music stores such as iTunes and Amazon for purchase and Audiomack, Deezer, Spotify, YouTube Music, Boomplay, Apple Music, Napster for streaming.