I can now tolerate my husband - Bibi Bright

By Michael Klugey
Marriage has made me patient—Bibi Bright
Actress Bibi Bright, until she got married was not known for her patience because the very little things get her upset but now she can tolerate her husband and she is happy about that. 

“Little things used to upset me and I couldn’t live with anyone else apart from myself, but today, I am comfortable with anyone around me. Things that used to upset me no longer do,” she said.

According to her, she has realized that patience is everything and she is now mature because of that.

“I am now able to control myself and forget about little things that made me get mad before. I have been able to tolerate my husband no matter the highest provocation,” she said.

Bibi Bright says there is no situation she cannot handle now because she has developed a tough skin.

She loves children and speaking to Showbiz she disclosed that she would love to have 10 children. “Although I have two kids, my plan is to make it 10 because my husband Akwasi Boateng and I love children. I want to surround myself with my children when I am old,” she said.

Known for movies such as Lost in His Glory, Promise Beyond, Spiritual Killer, My Home, Leave My Wife, Occult Girl and New Adabraka, Bibi Bright is very hopeful the movie industry will bounce back again.

She was recently almost defrauded by an ECG official who told her changing her prepared meter would cost her GH¢500. Now the angry actress, who is embarking on a “Say no to Corruption” campaign, is pleading with the government to look into matters like this.

This is what Bibi Bright posted on her Instagram page: “I campaigned for this government for a change! And change is one thing that #ECGNEEDS!! Stop corruption at ECG!

“The guy told me to do what I wanted and that it would not get anywhere! Obviously, he is too comfortable with his ways of corruption! He knows for years that the corruption at ECG has no stop! Let’s rise up as a people as a generation and fight corruption! It must stop!!!!”

#StopCorruptionAtECG!!! Our meter went off after the lights came back on last night.! ECG came to the house this morning and said that the lights that came on caused our meter to “blow” so we had to change the meter. This guy in the video claims he called his boss and he was told that there was no meter so I had to pay 500gh if I wanted a meter fixed today or I will have to wait for a month to get a meter.! Meaning we will have to stay without light for a month! I challenge him and told him we wldnt pay a pin Cs there is no charge to change meters! I later learnt that meter fixing shld not cost up to 100gh yet we pay 1500-2000gh to get a meter fixed in our homes all cause we are told there is no meter! . . I campaigned for this government for change! And change is one thing that #ECG NEEDS!! Stop corruption at ECG! . . The guy told me to do what I wanted and that it will not get anywhere! Obviously he is too comfortable with his ways of corruption! He knows for years that The corruption at #ECG has no stop! Let’s raise up as a people as a generation and fight corruption! It must stop!!!!

