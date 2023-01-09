Meek Mill apologises to Ghanaians over Jubilee House video

American rapper, Meek Mill apologised for his controversial music video, shot at the Jubilee House.
In a series of tweets on Monday, he accepted blame for crossing the line.
According to Meek Mill, the video was taken out of context because he meant no harm or disrespect to the office of the president and Ghanaians at large.
“To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … I’m in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here”, he tweeted.
My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!
"I’m just not here for no separation of anything black … we already separated enough and don’t understand each others cultures … let’s used this to help fix that and not more judgement towards each other!"
Meek Mill was trending in the early hours of Monday after Ghanaians expressed fury over a music video posted by him which appears to have been filmed in Ghana's Jubilee House.
Following the backlash from Ghanaians the musician deleted the video and has apologised to Ghanaians and the Office of the Presidency.
Meanwhile, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is calling for the sacking of government officials who were responsible for Meek Mill’s video shoot at the Presidency.
Mr Ablakwa described the situation as despicable desecration of the seat of government.