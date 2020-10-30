Michy is happier without me - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he isn’t getting back together with his ex-girlfriend Shatta Michy.
In an interview with Andy Dotsy on Daybreakhitz on Hitz FM, he said Michy is happier now that they are separated than she was when they were together.
“I don’t want to make somebody unhappy and she wasn’t happy, me seeing her like this from this far is making me feel more comfortable with her,” he stated.
The artiste broke up with his baby Mama in January 2019 after he had proposed to her during his Reign concert.
Michy had made the world known that she left because he kept abusing her, claims Shatta denied.
Despite their misunderstandings, Shatta Wale says they are still cool and the mother of his child will never be his enemy.
According to him, they have a healthy relationship, adding: “she is like my Gee and wanted her to still live in that life of happiness.”
The musician stated that he has been co-parenting with Michy successfully since they sorted out their issues after their break up.
He added that he has given Michy the best treatment any man could give their girl and will continue to do so for her happiness.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah