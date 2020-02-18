MPs rescue popular Ugandan dancing kids from eviction Ugandan MPs have donated $31,000 (£23,000) to popular dance group Ghetto Kids…

Fisheries Ministry to deal with decline in Ghana's fish stock The Fisheries Ministry said plans to focus on aquaculture this year are part of…

Baba Yara Sports Stadium closed down The National Sports Authority (NSA) has temporally closed down the Baba Yara…

Barcelona given permission by La Liga to sign Dembele replacement Barcelona have been given permission by La Liga to sign an emergency forward to…

NBA All-Star MVP Award named after Kobe Bryant The NBA All-Star MVP Award has been permanently renamed after LA Lakers legend…