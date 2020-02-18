Mark Okraku encouraged me to release more songs – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey has said she was encouraged to continue her musical career by Slip Entertainment Boss, Mark Okraku Mantey.
Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day, Emelia also noted that the criticism she received when she released her first single 'Fa Me Ko' was equally heavy.
” People who were pros and gurus in the music industry like Okraku Mantey who said there was nothing wrong with my first single. Musically, a lot of people were coming in and saying I’ve done well. And there were those who were heavily criticizing me too. But I realized no matter what you do, you need someone to direct you and those who will criticize you.” She stated
She admitted that she did not consult the industry's heavyweights before releasing her song.
Emelia Brobbey shocked many Ghanaians when she released a second song after she was heavily trolled for releasing her debut single ‘Fa Me Ko’.
Emelia who recruited RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay for yet another love tune ‘Odo Electric’ indicated that she will not succumb to her critics.
Source: mzgeegh.com