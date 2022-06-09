Musician Sonni Balli reportedly passes on

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Sonni Balli has reportedly passed on.
The musician died on Thursday, June 9, 2022. However, the cause of death is yet to be known.
Sonni Balli is widely known to have discovered Samini.
He blessed the industry with songs such as Frienemy, When You Are Gone and his monster hit feature on Mary Agyapong’s Ade d33d3.
Ghanaians have reacted to his death on social media.
⚫️🙏🏾 …. Smh… Sonni Balli.. No words 😞😞😞💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 9, 2022
Rest in peace king Sonni Balli pic.twitter.com/MxLSMD8kTG— PromoterKoolic (@Promoterkoolic) June 9, 2022
The legacy of Sonni Balli. pic.twitter.com/6CzbWMqm5U— Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) June 9, 2022
Sonni Balli 🙏 Rest Well Soja ,We Lost One Legend 😭😭😭😭😭😭So Sad pic.twitter.com/XQ1CU4nhDQ— KING SHATTA JUNIOR (@KINGSHATTAJRN) June 9, 2022
We were expecting a banger from Stonebwoy and sonni Balli.— JahAlone (@AlfredMarfo_) June 9, 2022
Rest in power legend!! Cold world 😭#JahAlone pic.twitter.com/6efY3kovQw
Rip Sonni Balli, a legend is gone. pic.twitter.com/RjH8vgs5vU— Tabitta (@Tabittakum) June 9, 2022