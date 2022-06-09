Prime News Ghana

Musician Sonni Balli reportedly passes on

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Sonni Balli has reportedly passed on.

The musician died on Thursday, June 9, 2022. However, the cause of death is yet to be known. 

Sonni Balli is widely known to have discovered Samini.

He blessed the industry with songs such as Frienemy, When You Are Gone and his monster hit feature on Mary Agyapong’s Ade d33d3.

Ghanaians have reacted to his death on social media.