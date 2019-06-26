MUSIGA elections postponed to July 10

The National Elections Committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced the rescheduling of the election of national executives for the Union from June 26 to July 10.
The decision to reschedule was taken at a meeting of the committee on Monday.
According to the chairman of the committee, Smart Nkansah who signed a press release announcing the postponement said the decision is based on the feedback the committee had received from the initial release of the voters register for the elections.
He indicated that the Electoral Commission of Ghana (ECG) which would supervise the elections is engaged with the limited registration of voters for the national elections for 2020.
He assured members of the Union of due diligence on the part of the committee to ensure the elections are free and fair, devoid of any electoral malpractices.
The MUSIGA elections were scheduled for June 26 nationwide and it is the first time the Union is exercising the universal suffrage for all card bearing members to exercise their franchise.
In all, eight candidates are contesting for the presidency, 1st and 2nd vice presidents and general secretary. Three other positions – treasurer, organizer and welfare officer are contested unopposed.
Source: Graphic.com.gh