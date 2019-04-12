My brand is too big to be fighting for awards- Joyce Blessing brags

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has disclosed that she has worked hard for her brand and there is no way she will be going around chasing and fighting with award scheme organizers for awards.
Speaking on the Late Night Celebrity show last night on ETV, the “I swerve you” hitmaker stated that she was fine with garnering just two nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
‘I’m a big artiste, my brand is huge so why would I go around gallivanting and fighting back at organizers because of awards,” she said.
Joyce Blessing, however, believes that being presented with an award is an honor and hence it isn’t necessary to fight when organizers don't nominate you for an award.
Joyce Blessing was nominated in the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year categories at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
