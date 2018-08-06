My daughter is the most beautiful human being on earth - Sarkodie brags

CEO of Sarckcess Music and latest groom in town, Sarkodie has said that his adorable daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo popularly known as Titi Sarkcess is the most beautiful human being on this planet.
In a lovely photo spotted on Sarkodie's social media page, Titi Sarkecess was all dressed in a beautiful white dress with a tag "World's most beautiful".
The most beautiful human being on this planet - “Maame Adwoa Owusu Addo” Aka Titi— HIGHES➕ (@sarkodie) August 4, 2018
Rapper Sarkodie earlier this year blessed his daughter Titi Sarkcess with a white wig and black robe, similar to that of a lawyer appearing in court.