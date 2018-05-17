First National Bank - Join our community

This photo of Sarkodie and Barrister Titi is just too cute

By Michael Klugey
Sarkodie and Barrister Titi
Multiple award-winner, Micheal Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie has given his fatherly blessings to his daughter to become a lawyer in future. 

In the photos Titi, as she is called, is seen in a white wig and black robe, similar to that of a lawyer appearing in court. 

Its just four days after the world’s most celebrated ‘Mothers’ Day’ and rapper Sarkodie thought it wise to bless his daughter.

The proud father who helped in dressing up Titi took to Instagram to share the photos. 

