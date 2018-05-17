This photo of Sarkodie and Barrister Titi is just too cute

Multiple award-winner, Micheal Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie has given his fatherly blessings to his daughter to become a lawyer in future.
In the photos Titi, as she is called, is seen in a white wig and black robe, similar to that of a lawyer appearing in court.
Its just four days after the world’s most celebrated ‘Mothers’ Day’ and rapper Sarkodie thought it wise to bless his daughter.
READ ALSO: Sarkodie begs Ghanaians to support his new act 'Stranger'
The proud father who helped in dressing up Titi took to Instagram to share the photos.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana on Prime News Ghana