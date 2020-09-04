My 'UN Kofi Annan' awards scheme not fake - Kwame Fordjour hits back at critics

Eric Donkor writes open letter to AshantiGold fans AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor has confirmed his departure from the Obuasi…

Facebook and Twitter 'dismantle Russian network' Facebook says it has dismantled a small network of accounts and pages that were…

US Open 2020: Karolina Pliskova loses but Naomi Osaka advances Top seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of the US Open in the second round…

MTN finally responds to High Court ruling MTN Ghana has finally responded to the High Court’s ruling on the suit it filed…