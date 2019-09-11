MzVee part ways with Lynx Entertainment 

Singer MzVee and record label Lynx Entertainment have ended their eight-year relationship.
After MzVee went off the grid and took a sabbatical from active music, there were rumours that her relationship with members at the label has gone sour.
Others claimed the singer had gotten pregnant, went on a break to focus on herself and giving birth.
However, in a press release signed by the ‘Daavi’ hitmaker, she only went on the “much-deserved break” to re-energise, get in touch with herself and redesign her artistic expression.
“These eight years with Lynx Entertainment have been absolutely delightful and a blessing and I am glad we still hold our relationship,” she had written.
She added that Lynx Entertainment will always be a strong pillar in her career hence although both parties have decided to part ways, they will amicably continue support for each other.