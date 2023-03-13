Nana Ama McBrown joins Media General's Onua TV/FM

Actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined the Media General Group after resigning from UTV as the host of the United Showbiz Show.
She has joined the Onua brand under the Media General group.
McBrown affectionately called 'Empress' becomes the latest 'big fish' in media space to have made a transfer in recent weeks.
There has been a host of transfers in the media after Fentuo Tahiru and Daniel Koranteng both left Citi FM/TV for Multimedia. AJ Sarpong also earlier this month joined Media General from Citi FM/TV.
Following McBrown's departure, other personalities including Abeiku Santana, A Plus, Bulldog, and Yvonne Nelson have hosted the United Showbiz Show at different times. MzGee hosted it last Saturday.
