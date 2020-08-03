'Nana wuy3 guy wati' - Shatta Wale after Akufo-Addo congratulated him on 'Already' video

President Akufo-Addo is the latest to congratulate Shatta Wale on his remarkable feat.
Many Ghanaian music fans and top Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal. Sonnie Badu, Kwaw Kese and others have applauded Shatta Wale following the release of the 'Already' video.
Akufo-Addo in a post commended Shatta Wale after American singer, Beyoncé released visuals of their ‘Already’ song.
"Shatta Wale, you do all!!! #KingAlready #BlackIsKing"
Shortly after the President's tweet, Shatte Wale replied "Nana wuy3 guy wati, you do all too Infact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”Pah pah pah pah 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 God bless our home land #GHANA #Already #SM #Reign #Allout2020"
American musician Beyoncé on July 31 released the music video for her song ‘Already’ which features Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.
The single, which forms part of The Lion King: The Gift album, is featured in Beyoncé’s Black is King visual album.
After the premiere, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to express his appreciation to Queen B for her belief in his talent.
“Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world …God will forever bless you,” he tweeted Friday.
The ‘Already’ music video has attracted over 7 million views on YouTube as at today August 3.