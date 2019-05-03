New Music: Wendy Shay drops 'Stevie Wonder' featuring Shatta Wale

RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay has finally released the much-awaited banger, titles “Stevie Wonder” which features Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale earlier shared a photo with Wendy Shay on his Instagram page which sparked some rumours on social media that the two were having an intimate relationship.
However, it appears the viral photo of the “Uber Driver” hitmaker, Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale was a work in progress to release a banger.
Within some few hours of the release of Wendy Shay's "Stevie Wonder" with Shatta Wale, the single has already had about 16,489 views on YouTube.
check out the audio below:
