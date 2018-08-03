New Release: King Promise is out with another banger "Abena"

Gregory Bortey Newman, Ghanaian Afro-pop artist, better known as King Promise, is out with the music and video to his new banger after "CCTV" dubbed, "Abena".
“Abena” is the 2nd single by King Promise off his upcoming debut album. The song showcases the rich Ghanaian highlife sound; a mixture of the old & new school Ghanaian sound. The song was produced by Ghanaian producer, Killbeatz.
The video was directed by Gabriella Kingsley, an award-winning female Director. It is believed that she is the first female Director to work on a Ghanaian music video.
Check Out "Abena" by King Promise