Nigerian actor Yul Edochie loses son

Popular movie maker and politician Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie, have lost their first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.
According to grapevine information, the young boy was taken to the hospital after he slumped and fell during a football game.
Speaking to Vanguard News, a family source who pleaded anonymity said the Actor had confirmed his son’s death.
The source said the father and family members had gathered last night in their home in Enugu after the boy’s demise.
Sister of May Yul Edochie and auntie of Kambilichukwu who was at the scene revealed the teenager had been reading all night in preparation for his examinations on Wednesday. After the exam, he went to the field to play football with his friends where he developed a seizure and fell to the ground.
He was quickly rushed to Mother and Child Hospital where doctors tried to revive him but to no avail.
Kambilichukwu turned 16 earlier in the year and was celebrated by both parents as well as fans on social media.
“My first son just turned 16. Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you with loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you,” his father wrote on Instagram
Yul and his first wife, May Edochie have four kids together; Kambilichukwu Edochie, Dani Edochie, Karl Edochie and Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul Edochie.
Source: Vanguard