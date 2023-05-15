Nigerian chef Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey known as Hilda Baci on Monday broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time by an individual.
Hilda Baci started her 4-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11 at the Amore Gardens in Lekki area of Lagos State.
By 08:32am on Monday, Hilda Baci had cooked for 88 hours and 32 minutes to equal the record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019 who cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs.
Consequently, the Nigeria chef has now set a new record for the longest cooking time by an individual.
“The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago,” Hilda Baci said. “It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.”
“The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make.
“This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat.”
Despite breaking the record, the 27-year-old Nigerian chef is yet to stop her cooking as at the time of filing this report.
Hilda Baci is being cheered by a rousing number of Nigerians, mostly youths who are present at the scene of the record-breaking event.
Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the chef at the Amore Gardens in the Lekki area of the state and cheered her up. Also, the lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre Lagos, Bolaji Idowu; and Actor Charles Okocha, amongst others visited the chef.
Asides the supporters, notable Nigerian leaders including President-elect Bola Tinubu, Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi have echoed their support for Hilda Baci.
Latching on to the trendy slang on Nigeria social media space, Tinubu describe Hilda Baci as “Idan” who “doesn’t break, she breaks records. We’re rooting for you, Hilda.”
Obi in a tweet said “Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hardwork and resilience.”
“I applaud her determination and focus on the goal, which is inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hardwork and dedication.”