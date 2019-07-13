No more free shows - Teephlow to event organizers (Video)

Rapper Teephlow has made it clear that he will no longer play shows for free in Cape Coast, Central Region.
The Fante rapper in an interview on Wizgh TV said he has performed at several big shows for free but he will no longer do so again.
He recounted all the shows he played in Begyaya, CMA's townhall shows, Obama City shows, Easter, Christmas, New Year etc were all shows he did for free.
"I have been there for Cape Coast all along and contributed my quota"
"...but as time goes on, investment becomes bigger and when investment gets bigger, there should be some returns and so when you call me for a show, I expect you to at least pay for my T&T, my DJs etc, but to expect free show at this time is a no," he hinted.
He added that he has done several collaborations with lots of upcoming artistes.