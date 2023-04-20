Nominees announced for 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA

The Ghana Music Awards USA has announced its nominees for 2023, and the list is packed with talented artistes across various genres.
This year’s nominees include well-known names such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Black Sherrif as well as emerging artistes like Vanilla, Naana Blu, and Rcee.
One of the most highly anticipated categories is Artiste of the Year, which features some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music like Black Sherrif, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Camidoh, and Kidi all in the running for the coveted award.
Each of these artistes has made a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene over the past year, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.
The Gospel Artiste of the Year category features several well-known artistes, including Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Obaapa Christie, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Sonnie Badu, and MOG Music.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Discovery Artiste of The Year (US Based)
- Ohema Daystar
- Pat Love
- Juicee
- NKA
- GhanaStar
- Richard Chief
- Officer Sammy Young
- Mani Mandela
- J.B
Obaapa Lizzy
Afropop Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- Praise Kusi
- Jamin Beats
- Myra Kay
- K Rocks
- Mr. Ampossible
- TooWan8
- Jay Hover
Male Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- Praise Kusi
- Jamin Beats
- Nii Addo
- Mr. Ampossible
- TooWan8
- Humphrey Tettey
- KayBillz
- Jay Hover
Female Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- Aakosya
- Atiaa Tina
- Cee Music
- Millicent Yankey
- Herty Corgie
- Mill Addison
Gospel Song of The Year
- Oma Ne Nsa So – Mz Nana
- Aseda – Melody Frempong
- Tumbero bye bye – Rita Adomolga
- Lion of Juda – RevGraceMan
- Open the Gates – Need Worship
- Medimafo – Cee Music
- Praise Him – Millicent Yankey
- Nsu Mma Me – Paappa Yawson
- El Shaddai – Herty Corgie
Female Vocalist of the Year (US Based)
- Ateaa Tina
- Eme B
- Cee Music
- Elizha
- Ama Kutin
- Queen Ayeley-Jane
- Aakosya
- Herty Corgie
Male Vocalist of the Year (US Based)
- Dreamz GH
- Jay Baba
- The Levite Fletcher Narh
- Tony Amani
- RevGraceMan
- Edd Agyapong
- Bishop Dr. Adom
- Humphrey Tettey
- Christian Gyamfi
Gospel Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- The Levite Fletcher Narh
- Cee Music
- Mill Addison
- Millicent Yankey
- Humphrey Tettey
- Nii Addo
- Herty Corgie
- Ritaqueen
Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (US Based)
- Praise Kusi
- Jamin Beats
- C Burn
Most Popular Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- RevGraceMan
- Mr. Ampossible
- TooWan8
- Millicent Yankey
- J. Addo
- KayBillz
- Jay Hover
- Herty Corgie
- Rison
- First Lady
Rapper of the Year (US Based)
- Dav Ye
- Teephlow
- Waliy Abounamarr
- A Tone
- Ghosh Man
- Nana Nyc
- Und Xray
- K Rocks
Best Music Video of the Year (US Based)
- Tumbero Bye Bye – Rita Adomolga
- Pricey – Teephlow
- Faith – Gifty Karie
- Nsu ma me – Paappa Yawson
- Yeloi – Emperor T-Jiga
- Sika – FnF
- Jollo – Melodyz
- One Leg – Jay Hover
- Aseda – Herty Corgie
- Praise Him – Millicent Yankey
Best Music Concert of The Year (US Based)
- The Red Room VA – Jamin Beats
- Worship Night – Ama Kutin
- Grace Experience – Millicent Yankey
- Overflow 3.0 – Herty Corgie
Best Ghanaian International Artiste of the Year.
- Kofi Mante – Canada
- Rebbel Ashes – Belgium
- Emmy Xornam – Canada
- Marco Lowrey – UK
- Samuel Sey – UK
- Kin Frenzee – UK
- Kofi Nyarko – UK
New Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- Eme B
- Mz Nana
- Mizter Okyere
- Gifty Karie
- Mimi Yeboah
- Royal Mama
- Ama Kutin
- Paappa Yawson
- Freddy
- Kojo Black
Highlife Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- Ateaa Tina
- Official Ebo
- Mr. Ampossible
- Dreamz Gh
- Nee Oseye Adeleke
Highlife Song of the Year (US Based)
- Matters of the Heart – Dreamz Gh
- Taking Over Me – Jamin Beats
- Odo Nso – Mr. Ampossible
- Highlife Agogo – Kojo black
Hiplife/ Hiphop Song of the Year (US Based)
- Jay Baba ft. Ayesem
- Detti Water – C Burn
- Eno Easy Rmx – Nana Nyc ft. Otion
- Sika – FnF
- M.I.A – NKA ft. Jegasmoove & Andy.k
- Bebree – TooWan8
- Nonstop – Mani Mandela
- Vanity – Mizter Okyere
Afro Pop Song of the Year (US Based)
- Kierra, give it to me – Jamin Beats
- Catch a vibe – Efua ft. Sefa
- Way out – Waliy Abounamarr ft. Zeal
- Confused – Und Xray
- I like it – K Rocks
- We Lit – Mr. Ampossible ft. Toowan8
- Emperor T-Jiga
- Ba Tsoro – KayBillz ft. Ras Kuuku
- One Leg – Jay Hover
- Police – Elizha
Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (US Based)
- Jay Baba
- Nana Nyc
- FnF
- K Rocks
- TooWan8
- KayBillz
Best International Collaboration of the Year (US and
Ghana Based)
- Jay Baba – Solo ft. Ayesem
- Rita Adomolga – Tumbero bye bye ft. Obaapa Christy
- Mill Addison – Wo ye ft. Francis Amo
- Mr. Ampossible – End of Time ft. Fali Finest
- Queen Ayeley-Jane – Hear me Lord ft. DDT
- Paappa Yawson – Mmobroni Dua ft. Obaapa Christy, Marka Anim
Yirenkyi and Great Ampong
- KayBillz – Ba Tsoro ft. Ras Kuuku
- Herty Corgie – Yes Lord ft. Akesse Brempong
D.J of the Year
- D.J Thunder – Maryland
- D.J Wace
- Wavy Bunch Sound (African Wolf and D.J Flipwave)
- D.J Tech – Bronx NY
- D.J Ghanaboii – New York