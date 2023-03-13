Oscar nominee Tems criticised for view-blocking outfit

Nigerian singer Tems's debut appearance at Oscars on Sunday saw her criticised on social media for her outfit that blocked the view of other attendees.
Tems, 27, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, was nominated for Best Original Song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track Lift Me Up.
Her white gown that wrapped around her head was criticised after a screenshot showed a guest craning his neck of get a view of the stage.
Many on social media criticised the singer for being "rude".
Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023
Tem's dress was made by Ukrainian-born fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of Lever Couture.
The singer won a Grammy award in February in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song Wait for U with Future and Drake.
BBC