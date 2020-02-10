PrimeNewsGhana

Oscars 2020: The winners in full

By Mutala Yakubu
Laura Dern won best supporting actress for Marriage Story
This year's Academy Awards have taken place in Los Angeles. Here's the full list of winners and nominees.

Best picture

  • Winner: Parasite
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best actress

  • Winner: Renee Zellweger - Judy
  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Best actor

  • Winner: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

  • Winner: Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Best director

  • Winner: Parasite - Bong Joon-ho
  • The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
  • Joker - Todd Phillips
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ParasiteImage copyrightREUTERS
Image captionParasite's Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won with their screenplay Oscar

Best original screenplay

  • Winner: Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won
  • Knives Out - Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Best adapted screenplay

  • Winner: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
  • The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
  • Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
  • Little Women - Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best animated feature

  • Winner: Toy Story 4
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
Jeff Reichert, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar
Jeff Reichert, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar won best documentary feature for American Factory

Best documentary feature

  • Winner: American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Best international feature

  • Winner: Parasite - South Korea
  • Corpus Christi - Poland
  • Honeyland - North Macedonia
  • Les Miserables - France
  • Pain and Glory - Spain

Best original song

  • Winner: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
  • I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
  • I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
  • Into the Unknown - Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)
  • Stand Up - Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best original score

  • Winner: Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
  • Marriage Story - Randy Newman
  • 1917 - Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Best cinematography

  • Winner: 1917 - Roger Deakins
  • The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
  • Joker - Lawrence Sher
  • The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Best visual effects

  • Winner: 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy
  • Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick
  • The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli
  • The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy

Best film editing

  • Winner: Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
  • The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
  • Joker - Jeff Groth
  • Parasite - Yang Jinmo

Best sound editing

  • Winner: Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
  • Joker - Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917 - Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood & David Acord

Best sound mixing

  • Winner: 1917 - Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson
  • Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano
  • Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow
  • Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland
  • Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano

Best production design

  • Winner: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh
  • The Irishman - Bob Shaw & Regina Graves
  • Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková
  • 1917 - Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
  • Parasite - Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo
Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan in Little Women
Little Women's Florence Pugh (centre) and Saoirse Ronan (second right) are both nominated

Best costume design

  • Winner: Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
  • The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
  • Joker - Mark Bridges
  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Winner: Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker
  • Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou
  • Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White
  • 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole

Best live action short

  • Winner: The Neighbors' Window
  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Best animated short

  • Hair Love
  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Best documentary short

  • Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • In the Absence
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha