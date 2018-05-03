Shatta Wale fans emulates hilarious costumes in new #Gringo video

Ghana's 'Dancehall King', Shatta Wale is trending for all the right reasons as his new ‘Gringo’ video has gotten social media talking about the emoji attached to the song and also the crazy fashion styles.
It appears the publicity which shrouded Shatta Wale’s Gringo is paying off as the song is now fifth on the US Reggae Itunes Chart.
Shatta Wale's Gringo is a single from his upcoming Reign album.
Gringo has been touted as Shatta Wale’s most expensive song and indeed since it releases few days ago, it has received positive feedback from Ghanaians and reggae lovers across the continent.
But the interesting thing about the video is that people are dressing like Shatta Wale in the #Gringo video and it's hilarious.
Here are some dressing from the Shatta fans:
