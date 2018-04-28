Shatta Wale's Gringo music video is the perfect cowboy movie

Dancehall heavyweight, Shatta Wale has released the much anticipated official video for his new single, Gringo. Gringo is a new single from his forthcoming Reign album.
‘Gringo’ was captured in a short film, directed by internationally-recognized video director, Sesan, for Film Factory and produced by David Nguyen.
Sesan Ogunro is a UK-based Nigerian video producer, director and 3D Animator. He is widely recognized for quality works done for the likes of French Montana, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage, MI, Sarkodie, Davido and many others.
The cast was in the 1880s. Also, the film has over 20 international actors. Therefore, this is the most expensive video shot by any homegrown artiste from Africa.
