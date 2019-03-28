Photo: Akufo-Addo swears in Barbara Gyasi as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

President Nana Akufo-Addo swore in Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, yesterday, March 27.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 28, 2019, reshuffled via a statement signed and issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency showed the promotion of Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley from the position of Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.
Barbara Oteng Gyasi
Barbara Oteng Gyasi is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of Prestea Huni-Valley constituency of the Western Region of Ghana. She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Lands and Natural Resources in Ghana.
She worked as the head of the legal department in Vivo Energy Ghana Limited from 2012 to 2016.
