PHOTOS: 2018 RTP awards nominees unveiled

Big Events Ghana, organisers of the prestigious Radio And Television Personality (RTP) awards officially unveil the 8th edition of the Adonko RTP Awards nominees in Accra today.
The nominations unveiling event was held at Holiday Inn Hotel Airport Accra on August 3, 2018.
It will be recalled that in June 2018, the organisers of the prestigious RTP awards called for filling in of nominations from active and consistent Radio and Television stations and personalities from across the 10 regions of Ghana.
The review year for consideration for nomination for this year’s RTP Awards is May 2017 and June 2018.
The organisers have promised music fans of excellent performances from some selected award-winning Ghanaian artistes at this year’s event.
Check out some photos from the ongoing nominees unveiling.
PrimeNewsGhana will bring you to update on the 2018 Akonko RTP Awards nomination full list soon.