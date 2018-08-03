Trending Video: "Life of the Party" by Merqury Quaye

Commander of the Turn Up Army and flagship presenter on Hitz 103.9fm, Merqury Quaye has released the visuals for his much-anticipated music "Life of the Party" which was directed by Bra Shizzle.
The music scene in Ghana has been heated with the likes of radio DJs collaborating with the mainstream artists and bringing diversity into the music industry.
Merqury Quaye, 'Ghana's finest Hypeman' is known for hit songs like "Enemies" which featured "rockstar" Kuami Eugene and also "Remember" with Choirmaster of Praye fame.
Merqury Quaye, who just returned from South Africa with the "Cruise Control" team on Hitzfm has hinted he will soon release a song featuring a top SA act. Our fingers are crossed, Turn Up General.
“Life of the party” is the new trending jam from Merqury Quaye and music lovers just can't stop jamming to it.
Are you thinking of a party song for your birthday or any other social gathering? "Life of the party" is here ...enjoy!