Photos : Becca celebrates her birthday today

Ghanaian musician Becca is celebrating her birthday today August 15, we take a closer look at her career and personal life.
Profile
Becca known in real life as Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong was born August 15, 1984, she is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress. She first gained recognition as a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition, Mentor.
Her debut studio album Sugar was released in 2007; it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards. The album's lead single "You Lied to Me" won Record of the Year at the aforementioned awards show. Becca released her second studio album Time 4 Me on 16 May 2013. It features guest appearance from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm and Akwaboah. The album was certified 2x platinum in Ghana. Becca's accolades include one Kora Award, one National Youth Achievers Award, four Ghana Music Awards, and three 4Syte TV Music Video Awards.
In 2013, she headlined the annual Girl Talk concert, which started in 2011. Becca was ranked 94 on E.tv Ghana's 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in Ghana.
Life and music career
Rebecca Acheampong was born in Kumasi and is the first girl and fifth born of nine children. She grew up in a religious Christian setting with her family. During her upbringing, Becca was very active in church and school activities. She took an interest in showcasing her vocal dexterity at talent shows held at her school. She attended Morning Star and Wesley Girls' High School while growing up. She later attended Croydon College. After graduating from Croydon College, she became a child care and education worker. Becca relocated to Ghana after living abroad for several years. Kiki Banson signed her to his record label, EKB records, after getting wind of her.
2007:Sugar
Becca started working on her debut studio album Sugar in 2007. The album comprises 12 songs and was recorded in English and Twi. It was preceded by the lead single "You Lied to Me". The song was released in 2007 and features vocals from Kwabena Kwabena. The music video for the song was shot and directed in Ghana. On November 13, 2007, Becca launched the album in Ghana. She featured Hugh Masekela on the song "I Love You". Sugar was launched in South Africa alongside Hugh Masekela's album Live at the Market Theatre.
2011–2013:Time 4 Me
Becca's second studio album Time 4 Me was released on 16 May 2013. Becca describes the album as a musical journey inspired by her thoughts, emotions and beliefs.
The album consists of 20 songs and features guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm and Akwaboah. The album produced five singles: "Forever", "Push", "Bad Man Bad Girl", "No Away" and "Follow the Leader". Ten thousand copies of the album were given to fans who bought the Thursday edition of Graphic Showbiz newspaper. Time 4 Me was certified 2x platinum in Ghana. Becca went on a nationwide campus tour to promote the album.
Becca's 2011 single "Africa Woman" appeared as a bonus on the album. The song is a melodic ode to the strength and character of African women. The music video for the song was shot and directed in Ghana by Samad Davis. The video starts with a quote and transitions into landscape scenes of Becca.
In 2011, Becca released "Forever" and "Push" as the album's first and second singles. The latter features guest vocals from King Ayisoba and Trigmatic. The music video for the latter was uploaded onto YouTube on 17 May 2011 and features cameo appearances from John Dumelo, Yvonne Okoro and Yvonne Nelson.
In February 2012, EKB Records released the album's third single "Bad Man Bad Girl", featuring vocals from 2face Idibia. It was recorded in the summer of 2011. The music video for the song was shot in Accra and other parts of Ghana. On June 22, 2012, Becca released the album's fourth single "No Away", featuring M.I. It was recorded in Ghana and Nigeria and was mixed in South Africa. The music video for the song was shot in South Africa and uploaded onto YouTube on August 12, 2012, at a total length of 4 minutes and 11 seconds. Liquor brand Kasapreko Company Limited and EKB Records spent $50,000 on the video shoot. The production cost for the video made it one of the most expensive videos released by a Ghanaian artist at that time. The video was unveiled during a ceremony at the XL Club in Accra.
On June 17, 2013, Becca released the album's fifth single "Follow the Leader". On June 25, 2013, EKB Records released the music video for her song "Time 4 Me", which was shot in Yokohama and Tokyo.
2014:"Move" single featuring Uhuru
On April 12, 2014, Becca released her single "Move". The song features vocals from South African group Uhuru and debuted on Bola Ray's Drive Time show on Joy FM. It was produced by Kaywa and written by Becca and Kiki Banson. The music video for the song was uploaded onto YouTube on May 1, 2014. It features cameo appearances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Hugh Masekela. Kwame Dadzie of Flex Ghana reviewed the song and concluded that its rhythm is a replica of the rhythm on "Khona".
Artistry, humanitarian work and endorsements
Becca's upbringing and surroundings influenced her musical and fashion style. She has established a rescue organization which raise funds to help children affected by HIV/AIDS in Ghana. In 2014, she became a Goodwill ambassador for UNAIDS.[29] On September 1, 2009, GLO Mobile Ghana unveiled Becca as one of its brand ambassadors.[30] Moreover, the Ministry of Youth and Sports unveiled her as one of Ghana's official ambassadors for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Notable performances
Becca performed at the Accra International Conference Centre for MTN's Heroes of Change television series finale. On July 26, 2013, she performed with recording engineer Kwame Yeboah (and his Ohia beye Ya band) to launch her second studio album in Accra. She headlined the third edition of the Girl Talk concert, which occurred at the National Theatre of Ghana on December 20, 2013. On 24 March 2014, Allsports Ghana reported that Becca will perform before the kickoff of Ghana Premier League matches in order to promote the league.
Becca was scheduled to sing Ghana's national anthem at the Baba Yara Stadium during the country's World Cup qualifier match against Zambia in September 2013. Unfortunately for her, she did not perform due to a directive by authorities in charge of the match. Becca expressed her dissatisfaction at the incident while speaking at the UN Cultural Night, which took place at the Alliance Française in Accra. A spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association told Graphic Showbiz they didn't know arrangements had been made for Becca to sing.
Personal life
Becca is married to Nigerian entrepreneur and artist manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel; the couple's wedding was held on August 18, 2018 in Accra.
