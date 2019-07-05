VIDEO: Becca explains why she deleted NAM1's pictures

Ghanaian singer, Becca, has explained why she deleted pictures of Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM 1 on Instagram which set social media ablaze.
Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the singer revealed that she always delete every picture she posts of anyone after three days and she did same to NAM1's picture but people did not notice and read a different meaning into it.
“If anybody follows my Instagram, I delete every everybody if I post you, 3 days later and it’s off. The only time I posted him was on his birthday and another photo of me with him and Stonebwoy at the BETs which I already deleted a long time ago before all these started happening”, Becca said.
It would be recalled that Becca deleted Nana Appiah Mensah's picture on her Instagram which Ghanaians linked to the recent Menzgold saga.
The singer was one of the first stars to have signed a deal with Zylofon Music after the record label was established.
Becca also played a key part in the PR aspect of NAM 1’s businesses and travelled together with her boss to the 2018 BET awards.
Watch the video below;
