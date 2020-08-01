Photos : Bobrisky unveils boyfriend 

Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally unveiled his boyfriend.
Naija News reports that the controversial Nigerian male barbie took to social media platform, Instagram, to unveil one Henry Ike as his boyfriend.
Bobrisky said he got the permission of her boyfriend to publish the pictures, adding that he fought so hard for true love before he came along.
The Nigerian male barbie wrote: “The wait is OVER !!! I’m not d type of person that like bringing my relationship here… but sometimes decision change. And I remember asking for ur permission to do dis… you asked me to go ahead.
“Thanks for everything you do to myself and my family. Have fought so bad for true love boom you came into d picture. I love u @henryike,” he added.
