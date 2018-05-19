PHOTOS: Some invited guests at the royal wedding

The guest list for Saturday's royal wedding has remained a remarkably well-kept secret.
American actor George Clooney, his wife Amal and David and Victoria Beckham are among the guests who have arrived at Windsor Castle for the royal wedding. Global media mogul Oprah Winfrey, British actor Idris Elba, Serena Williams and singer Elton John were also spotted inside the castle grounds.
But as the minutes ticked down toward the ceremony, rumours began turning into fact as some of the lucky 600 guests with invitations to the wedding itself started arriving in sunny Windsor.
Many guests seem to have chosen bright, bold and energetic colours for the day, with canary yellow a standout choice.
Shades of purple are also popular, from lilac through to amethyst and orchid. Figure-hugging silhouettes are a common feature among many of the female guests.
Royal watchers were treated to the first full view of Meghan's bridal gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, as she stepped out of the car at the foot of the steps leading up to St. George's Chapel at noon.