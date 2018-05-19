The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is currently taking place, started on schedule at 1200 GMT on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in England.
The groom, Prince Harry, is a member of the British royal family; the bride, Meghan Markle, is a former American actress.
Traditionally, royal princes have been awarded peerages prior to their marriages, this occurred with both of Prince Harry's uncles, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as his elder brother, the Duke of Cambridge.[82] Hours before the wedding, Prince Harry was created Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel. Upon their marriage, Meghan will be styled as "Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex"
Here are all the beautiful photos from the royal wedding