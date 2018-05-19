First National Bank - Join our community

Here are all the beautiful photos from the royal wedding

By Michael Klugey
The Royal wedding
The Royal wedding
fShare

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is currently taking place, started on schedule at 1200 GMT on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in England. 

The groom, Prince Harry, is a member of the British royal family; the bride, Meghan Markle, is a former American actress. 

Traditionally, royal princes have been awarded peerages prior to their marriages, this occurred with both of Prince Harry's uncles, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as his elder brother, the Duke of Cambridge.[82] Hours before the wedding, Prince Harry was created Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel. Upon their marriage, Meghan will be styled as "Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex"

Here are all the beautiful photos from the royal wedding

 The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Serena Williams at the Royal Wedding after all Serena Williams at the Royal Wedding after all

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian, Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley, Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford and George & Amal Clooney are among the celebrity couples at the royalweddingSerena Williams & Alexis Ohanian, Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley, Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford and George & Amal Clooney are among the celebrity couples at the royalwedding

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThe Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

 

The Royal wedding