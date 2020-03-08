Photos/Video: Hiplife artiste Thugging Low shuts down DC with Independence Day pool party

Richard Kwaku Sarpong Asomaning also known as T. Low a fast-rising Hiplife artiste thrilled his fans as he organised an Independence Day pool party.
The programme which was a success was held at the Yegoala Hotel at Dansoman.
The fan packed pool party was aimed at creating awareness about the dangers of Tramadol.
The day also saw T-Low launch his much-anticipated EP dubbed 'Super Star'.
It features artists like Gidi Siq, Makafui, Kulli Jay, Odaseny, Dewormah, Vybz Shella, Babaloke and Kweku Single.
Thugging Low used the opportunity to campaign for a peaceful election. The Dansoman Divisional Police Command graced the event.
Upcoming artiste such as No Joke, Gidi Sisq, KWAKU, single, Yaw Fx, far Rich, Shella, Odasani, Ikal among others all performed.
T-Low used the opportunity to call on NGO's and the government to partner with this motive in order for success to be achieved.