Photos: I’ve Not bleached, it’s light & makeup – Yvonne Okoro

By Michael Klugey
Award-winning Actress, Yvonne Chinyere Okoro, has taken her critics to the cleaners for alleging that, she has torn her skin.

A picture of the actress which has gone viral on social media shows a rather “light-skinned” Yvonne Okoro.

The actress in an Instagram post refuted the allegations attributing her supposed lighted skin to makeup and lights.

Yvonne in a post on her Instagram said ” all the skin police on IG, just so you know, I haven’t bleached. It’s light and makeup. Direct all comments about my makeup to www.itainthtdeep.com …”.

Yvonne Okoro is a Ghanaian actress who received the Ghana Movie Awards Best Actress Award in 2010. She has starred in and produced popular movies such as “Adams Apple”, “Why Marry” “single six” and “Contract”, among others.

