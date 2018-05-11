Meet John Dumelo's beautiful wife-to-be as KOD confirms marriage

It is all set, as the popular Radio Presenter and Fashion Designer, Kofi Okyere Darko, known in the showbiz industry as 'KOD' confirms rumours of actor, John Dumelo, getting married to his beautiful girlfriend this weekend.
Reports reaching PrimeNewsGhana confirms that, John Dumelo's wife to be, Gifty Mawenya Nkornu, is a final year student at the Ghana School of Law and a younger sister of Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Selasi Ibrahim .
John Dumelo is set to marry at a private ceremony on Saturday May 12, 2018. The marriage ceremony, some say, will come off somewhere at Spintex in Accra and the question is, who is this lady who has swept the 34-year-old actor off his feet?
KOD in a facebook post has confirmed the rumours from his friend, John Dumelo.
He wrote:"Just got off the fone with my friend and brother, John Dumelo... My brother’s actually getting married and I’m invited! Unbelievably true oo! Beautiful Woman too. Got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknown women and not the ones all over. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters ooo. Men want women who can make a home and not be all over. I wish them well and can’t wait to see them on Saturday".
John Dumelo is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity ‘bachelor’ in Ghana. For some time now, his fans have been calling him to choose one woman and settle down.
A few weeks ago, John Dumelo posted a finger of a woman on his Instagram page which was suppose to be his fiancée with a ring on her finger with the caption, "She said Yes".
