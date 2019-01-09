Photos + Videos: Celebrity guests at Simi and Adekunle Gold's traditional wedding

Nigerian musicians Adekunle Gold and Simi's traditional wedding has already begun and it’s going down at a private venue inside Lekki Phase 1, Nigeria.
The native wedding which is currently going down at Lekki Phase 1, Nigeria while their white wedding is slated for Thursday at Ilashe beach in Lagos State.
Most of Nigerian's favourite celebrities are in attendance at the ceremony right now.
Some of the celebrities already at the venue include Falz, Mr Eazi, Do2dtun, Smade, Praiz, Olamide, Moelogo, Pheelz, and others.