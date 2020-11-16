Photos/Video: Hiplife artiste Thugging Low outdoors an ultra-modern office complex

Fast-rising hiplife artiste Richard Kwaku Sarpong Asomaning also known as Thugging Low or T-Low for short has taken a giant step in solidifying his brand.
Thugging Low has outdoored an ultra-modern office complex called Thugging low ThuG Nation.
The office is located at Mallam, near Lifeline hospital a few minutes walk from Mallam Melcom branch in Accra.
Thugging Low speaking to PrimeNews after the opening of the grand facility said this will contribute to the development of Ghana, in terms of supporting the youth in the music industry to make waves.
Also, he said this will support the orphanages and the needy in the country and also provide jobs as they intend organizing shows and events in the country.
Commenting on his motivation to open such a facility, the 'Superstar' hitmaker said: "My motivation comes from my fans, families and customers because they always encourage me to push on harder, they believe I have the potentials and abilities to get to the top, and they say because I have a good heart for people, they believe I will contribute to development when I reach stardom"
Watch T-Low's Superstar video
Thugging Low who is also a successful businessman joins a few top musicians who own such complexes and this will positively affect his brand.
He called on businessmen and entrepreneurs who would want to get involved in music to get in touch with his outfit to make their dreams a reality.
Thugging Low ThuG Nation has a record label called 3RS entertainment but they also deal with event organization, artiste management, brands and any activity that has to do with entertainment.
Thugging Low who has also been branded a "Peace Ambassador" urged Ghanaians to ensure we have a peaceful 2020 election.
"We also pray for successful and peaceful elections, as a developmental artiste, I preach peace to the people of Ghana so we can continue to enjoy the freedom we have now. The youth should not misbehave, and we should avoid unnecessary protest because the small wrong can lead to war".
Watch T-Low's peace and unity video
Thugging Low has his EP out on all digital platforms he said: "I urge everybody to stream the link because the revenue from there will serve as a contribution to our various orphanages in Ghana during Christmas. I love you all and keep supporting the brand, Big shout out to SHATTA WALE, SARKODIE, SAMINI, STONEBWOY, AMG MEDIKAL and all the legends in the music industry"
Below is the link