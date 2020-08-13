Photos+Videos : Joe Mettle's traditional wedding

Gospel singer, Joe Mettle has today Thursday, August 13 tied the knot with his fiancée, Salomey Selassie Dzisa in a traditional wedding ceremony.
While the traditional wedding took place today at Golf City, the white wedding is scheduled for Saturday, August 15 at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.
The event brings an end to months of speculations of a rumoured wedding with TV personality, Berla Mundi.
Already, photos and videos from the traditional marriage of the couple are trending on social media with fans wishing them well.
Celebrities who graced the occasion include Timothy Bentum, actor and Preacher, gospel musician Cecy Twum, actor Majid Michelle, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and many others.