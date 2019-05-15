Recent kidnappings in Ghana won't affect ‘Year of Return’ - Tourism Ministry

The PRO of the Tourism Ministry says recent security issues in the country will in no way hinder the progress of the ‘Year of Return’ tourism program.
Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Abubakar Alhassan Sadiq, said the progress of the program, targeted at bringing home African-Americans and the diasporans, depends on how it is branded, managed and packaged.
According to him, the program has nothing to do with the kidnapping scares or murders recorded recently.
Mr Sadiq told Da Don, host of the show, “you find out Kenya South Africa, Botswana, and some other African countries have serious security threats but at the end of the day, they are able to package and brand the endowed attractions they have.”
He explained that just like these countries, Ghana can also look at the global trends, use them in protecting the ‘Year of Return’ program and attract tourists both international and domestic to the sites.
Some Hollywood celebs including Boris Kudjo, Micheal Jai White, Jidenna, Anthony Anderson, Naomi Campbell, and many others visited Ghana in December and got hosted at the Full Circle as part of the ‘Year of Return’ festivities.
Many Ghanaians, have been in fear mode since the rise of kidnappings, murders armed robbery and some other security-related issues in the country.
According to some critics in the industry, this could definitely leave a bad mark on the ‘Year of Return’ program as the safety of tourist may not be guaranteed.
However, Mr Sadiq assured listeners the ministry is taking steps to ensure maximum security at various tourist sites across the country.
He explained actions are being taken by the ministry to partner with security agencies to beef up the protection of tourists and tourist sites.
Mr Sadiq said, “people visiting our country can have fun and enjoy themselves without any hindrance or security issue.”
Credit: Myjoyonline.com
